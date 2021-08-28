Cancel
Letter: Searching for a word

The Astorian
 8 days ago

Searching for a word to describe the folks who've been deluded by far-right leaders into believing COVID-19 is a hoax, that vaccines don't work — and are more dangerous than the virus — and that masks are all part of a left-wing plot to establish a left-wing dictatorship. First thing...

www.dailyastorian.com

Comments / 0

Astoria, ORThe Astorian

Letter: The right to live

One of the more disturbing things I have witnessed in Astoria, particularly on Marine Drive at night, are people walking across the roadway without even checking for oncoming traffic, or bothering to use a crosswalk. I realize that these people are asserting their rights as pedestrians, and that it is...
Astoria, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Striving

As a construction contractor, both civilian and military, I have been blessed with the opportunity to have spoken with a large variety of people — rich and poor, motivated and lazy, and both those who love life and those who seem to hate everything. Even the nice people who are...
Astoria, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Why the wait?

I recently read that firefighters and other Astoria city personnel are required to get the COVID-19 vaccination by the end of September or mid-October. With public service departments meeting with citizens face to face every day, why the wait? Why not require vaccinations within one week? It seems to me these vital services would welcome becoming safer themselves in order to better assist the public.
Clatsop County, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Deeply disappointed

As grandparents of three children attending public schools in Clatsop County, we were relieved to see our state require COVID vaccines of all school personnel. Our grandson is 12 and is already vaccinated, but his two younger sisters do not yet have that choice. The delta variant is attacking young children more than the original COVID, with disastrous and often lethal outcomes.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Letter: Let's use our words to uplift, not upbraid

To the editor -- I have been saddened when reading letters to the editor of late. It seems that several people -- writing seemingly from places of health and security -- are using their words not to give thanks for their prosperity, but rather to wish death and destruction on others, including on those who may be in unfortunate circumstances.
Clatsop County, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Critical distinctions

I respect several of the points made by Clatsop County Commissioner Courtney Bangs, as reported recently (The Astorian, Aug. 28). I, too, believe that local voices should be heard and represented, and that conferring with a trusted primary care provider is a great way to discuss the benefits and risks of receiving the vaccine for COVID-19.
Clatsop County, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Choices have consequences

Clatsop County Commissioner Courtney Bangs wrote to Gov. Kate Brown last week, objecting to “vaccine mandates” and expressing her concern that “many hardworking Oregonians will be required to choose between the vaccine and their personal freedom.”. Even more concerning is that she was particularly concerned for support staff, custodians, bus...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: A picture is worth a thousand words

All one has to do is remember the image of hundreds of people on a runway, trying to cling to one of our transport planes, to understand the insanity of our president’s comments that the evacuation was an “extraordinary success.”. This does not even take into account the deaths of...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

With the coronavirus ripping through America again, thanks to the "highly transmissible" Delta variant, you may be thinking every sneeze or tickle in your throat could be The One. But there are some fairly distinctive symptoms that can indicate a COVID infection, and some telltale signs of a Delta infection. If you feel any of them, get tested. Read on for 5 essential things you need to know about what people with Delta usually feel—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MilitaryIFLScience

US Navy Develops Weapon That Could Make It Impossible To Speak

If you are a frequent Zoom caller, you’ll know that the single most annoying and disruptive occurrence is the dreaded echo. Hearing your own voice played back to you with a slight delay is so viscerally irritating, it renders it impossible to talk coherently, and you end up shouting "can everyone mute their microphones please!" before you lose your entire train of thought.
Olympia, WAPosted by
Fox News

Antifa clashes with anti-vaccine mandate protesters, 1 shot

Videos of a violent clash involving warring radical left and right-wing factions in Olympia, Washington emerged on social media Saturday and initial reports indicated one person had been shot during the mayhem. The videos purportedly show Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, a member of the right-wing group the Proud Boys, being shot...
RelationshipsHuntsville Item

Words make great gifts

Years ago, it was the set of encyclopedia, today it is the computer or iPhone that provides a world of knowledge connected with words, ideas or the unfamiliar. Television is a part of our lives for better or for worse; use it to stimulate learning in your home. Watching a program about a thing, place or person your child knows little about should provide a reason to Google it and learn about it. Encourage the habit of using new words, looking up weird and wonderful things such as the difference between rabbits and hares. A hummingbird hovering over a flower in the yard could justify learning how far they must fly to their winter quarters in the fall. Practice exchanging “word gifts” which can become a new word to use and understand when talking or reading. Use these new words in conversation until they settle comfortably into your child’s vocabulary.
Healthlc.org

The Mandates Are Inhumane

“I just want to cry every day,” writes a New York nurse who now lives in constant pain and vertigo as a result of taking the jab her hospital mandated. Yesterday, a doctor friend of mine informed me that one of her colleagues succumbed to pressure, got the shot and died.
Indiana Stategoodmenproject.com

The End of the U.S. As We Know It: Back to the Future and the Return of Partnership Communities

In my recent article, “How to Be Happy Without Denying Reality,” I introduced you to the work of Rebecca Costa, author of the ground-breaking book, The Watchman’s Rattle: A Radical New Theory of Collapse. Its clear to Costa that the world as we know it is ending and that’s pretty scary. The good news is something better is being born, but to get there we have to understand what is going on.
PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Word of the Week: 'Peace'

Official language is always going to be stilted because it is written by a committee, and each of the various stakeholders (see?) who produce any officialese must write it in such a way as to make sure they don’t offend against the opinions or sensibility of any of the others. Common denominators make for bad copy. There are exceptions to this, such as the Declaration of Independence, which shows real artistry while also doing the work of law and government. But usually not. If you give infinite monkeys infinite time to tap the keys of infinite typewriters, supposedly, you’ll eventually get Hamlet. But if you give the typewriters to their aides, you’ll just get U.N. resolutions condemning Israel.
Shawnee, OKShawnee News-Star

Column: 50 words for frustration

I've been reading books about the Irish language lately, and something I've found fascinating is words in other languages that have no direct translation to English. In “Motherfoclóir” by Darach Ó Séaghdha, for example, I read about words like mearaitheoir (someone who annoys you with constant interruptions), sliopach (when your fingers are so cold you can't grab things), amainiris (the day after the day after tomorrow), and breacaimsir (weather that is neither very bad nor very good).

