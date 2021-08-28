Letter: Searching for a word

Years ago, it was the set of encyclopedia, today it is the computer or iPhone that provides a world of knowledge connected with words, ideas or the unfamiliar. Television is a part of our lives for better or for worse; use it to stimulate learning in your home. Watching a program about a thing, place or person your child knows little about should provide a reason to Google it and learn about it. Encourage the habit of using new words, looking up weird and wonderful things such as the difference between rabbits and hares. A hummingbird hovering over a flower in the yard could justify learning how far they must fly to their winter quarters in the fall. Practice exchanging “word gifts” which can become a new word to use and understand when talking or reading. Use these new words in conversation until they settle comfortably into your child’s vocabulary.