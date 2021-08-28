Letter: Searching for a word

Official language is always going to be stilted because it is written by a committee, and each of the various stakeholders (see?) who produce any officialese must write it in such a way as to make sure they don’t offend against the opinions or sensibility of any of the others. Common denominators make for bad copy. There are exceptions to this, such as the Declaration of Independence, which shows real artistry while also doing the work of law and government. But usually not. If you give infinite monkeys infinite time to tap the keys of infinite typewriters, supposedly, you’ll eventually get Hamlet. But if you give the typewriters to their aides, you’ll just get U.N. resolutions condemning Israel.
