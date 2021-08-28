Cancel
Salvador Perez homers again as Royals topple Mariners 4-2

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the fourth straight game, lining a two-run shot off the top of the fence for his 37th of the season to lead the Kansas City Royals over the Seattle Mariners 4-2. Whit Merrifield also homered for Kansas City, which won its third straight over Seattle to damage the Mariners’ postseason aspirations. Merrifield hit the 11th leadoff home run of his career on the second pitch of the game from starter Tyler Anderson. Perez, who hit grand slams in each of the first two games of the series, homered with two outs in the fifth, a drive that barely eluded the leap of Dylan Moore at the wall in left field.

