Boss Dean Smith admitted he is unsure if Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez will join Argentina for international duty, despite the Premier League’s refusal to release players.Forward Buendia scored his first Villa goal since his record £33million move from Norwich to cancel out Ivan Toney’s opener and earn a 1-1 draw with Brentford.The uncapped 24-year-old and goalkeeper Martinez have been selected for Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia next month.Argentina remains on the Covid red list for travel and the Premier League and European Clubs’ Association are set to prevent players from travelling unless exemptions are made...