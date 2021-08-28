Cancel
Statesville, NC

Continuing her legacy: After a weather cancellation last year, the Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament is back on

By Donna Swicegood
Statesville Record & Landmark
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID didn’t put a damper on plans for the Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament last year. Instead, it took a hurricane, or at least the remnants of one, to halt the tourney. This year, organizers are hoping neither the weather nor the virus will come into play and the tournament will continue its mission of raising scholarship funds and honoring the legacy of one of the area’s top golfers.

