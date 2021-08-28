Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe, LA

St. Frederick falls short in back-and-forth clash with Tigers

By Jake Martin
hannapub.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Frederick came a field goal shy of knocking off a Jonesboro-Hodge squad that Warriors head coach Andy Robinson believes will have a deep run in the playoffs this year. First half turnovers allowed the Tigers to score 14 unanswered points in the first 12 minutes of the 24-minute contest. But the Warriors rallied in the second half of The Bayou Jamb 2021 and had opportunities to take out the Tigers in Malone Stadium Saturday. Ty Newman lined up for a 29-yard field goal attempt with 23 seconds remaining and missed wide left just four plays after recovering his own onside kick with less than two minutes remaining in the contest.

www.hannapub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Monroe, LA
Football
Monroe, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Monroe, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#American Football#Tigers#The Bayou Jamb 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With power due back for almost all of New Orleans by next week, Mayor LaToya Cantrell strongly encouraged residents who evacuated because of Hurricane Ida to begin returning home. But outside the city, the prospects of recovery appeared bleaker, with no timeline on power restoration and homes and businesses in tatters.
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy