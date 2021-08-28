St. Frederick falls short in back-and-forth clash with Tigers

St. Frederick came a field goal shy of knocking off a Jonesboro-Hodge squad that Warriors head coach Andy Robinson believes will have a deep run in the playoffs this year. First half turnovers allowed the Tigers to score 14 unanswered points in the first 12 minutes of the 24-minute contest. But the Warriors rallied in the second half of The Bayou Jamb 2021 and had opportunities to take out the Tigers in Malone Stadium Saturday. Ty Newman lined up for a 29-yard field goal attempt with 23 seconds remaining and missed wide left just four plays after recovering his own onside kick with less than two minutes remaining in the contest.