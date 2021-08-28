Cancel
Statesville, NC

My Classic Car: Bill Rogers' 1963 Chevy II Nova SS

Statesville Record & Landmark
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had an old yellow truck that I sold and then ran up on this car in Statesville in 2003 and bought it. Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items). Tore the car apart in 2005 and built it back up. We rented an airport hangar to do the restoration. The “bowtie guys,” about a dozen us, worked on it. In 2011, I took it apart again. I just wasn’t happy with it yet. The engine is a 350. It has a 4-speed transmission and three two-barrel carburetors.

