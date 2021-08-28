Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delta, CO

Panthers win the 2021 opener

By Dennis Anderson Publisher
Delta County Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2A Delta Panthers entered the 2021 season -- the thirteenth under head coach Ben Johnson -- without a familiar coach's face on the sideline. Johnson has taken the reins as the offensive coordinator and put his stamp on the offense right away. His tactic -- run the ball between the tackles to set up the pass and sweeps. And, so far so good as the Panthers brought home a 27-0 victory over the Summit Tigers Friday night at home.

www.deltacountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delta, CO
Rifle, CO
Sports
City
Rifle, CO
Rifle, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Delta, CO
Sports
City
Buena Vista, CO
Local
Colorado Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Delta Panthers#Tigers#Spartans#Buena Vista 47 0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...
New York City, NYNBC News

Death toll rises to 49 after Ida batters East Coast

The death toll rose to 49 on Friday as the East Coast cleaned up after the remnants of Ida unleashed destructive tornadoes and record rain and floods. The toll was highest in New Jersey, where 25 people died in heavy rains late Wednesday and early Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy said on NBC's "TODAY" show. He said six more people were missing.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy