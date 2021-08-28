Panthers win the 2021 opener

The 2A Delta Panthers entered the 2021 season -- the thirteenth under head coach Ben Johnson -- without a familiar coach's face on the sideline. Johnson has taken the reins as the offensive coordinator and put his stamp on the offense right away. His tactic -- run the ball between the tackles to set up the pass and sweeps. And, so far so good as the Panthers brought home a 27-0 victory over the Summit Tigers Friday night at home.