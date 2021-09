All featured products are curated independently by our editors. When you buy something through our retail links, we may receive a commission. Eco-conscious living is a big topic of conversation these days, and one of the easiest ways to partake is to eat less meat. Cutting back on meat consumption means less carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide emissions; it can also save water during these drought-stricken times, as nearly half of the water used in America goes toward animal agriculture. This explains why we initially curated this collection for Earth Day—but it’s never a bad time to eat more plants.