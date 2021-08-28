Cancel
Celebrities

Leva Bates Reacts To Meeting Tony Khan For The First Time

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent appearance at Planet Comicon, AEW Superstars Leva Bates and Britt Baker commented on meeting AEW President Tony Khan for the first time. Baker said,. “So the first time I actually met him was at the pep rally in Jacksonville when we announced what AEW was. He was so cool, ‘Hey Britt, I’m Tony, nice to meet you. I’m such a big fan,’ which was so cool. Early on when I was negotiating, he was so supportive of me being a dentist, and that was it for me because this guy’s like a dream boss. He’s gonna let me do two jobs, two Plan A’s. He’s not going to just make me commit to him and him only. I don’t have to report to the Performance Center every day of the week, I get to be a dentist and then also get to wrestle on TV. So he’s the perfect boss for me in my opinion.“

Leva Bates
Tony Khan
Britt Baker
