Teacher took off mask for read-aloud and infected half the class with COVID-19, CDC report says

By Megan Ziegler
Fox 32 Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report this week after investigating an outbreak of the delta variant of COVID-19 at an elementary school in California, saying an unvaccinated, infected teacher who took their face mask off to read aloud to the class infected half of their students.

www.fox32chicago.com

