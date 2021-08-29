Dead straight at 300mph | PH Footnote

On the face of it (meant both literally and figuratively), the latest Porsche Macan looks a tough sell. This is a model launched in 2014, don't forget, which makes it a lifetime ago in the current automotive landscape. We already know that a bold electric replacement is on the way, and given the precedent set by the Taycan, it's not hard to imagine many people holding off for the more progressive version of Porshe's smallest SUV. Added to which, this might not be the most sympathetic facelift the manufacturer has ever executed. For the GTS seen here almost the entire front section is blacked out (lesser models get more body-coloured inserts), which looks a bit heavy handed to these eyes. The situation isn't helped by a giant assist camera on show just above the numberplate, and gaping intakes revealing radiators you'd probably rather were hidden.