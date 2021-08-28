African American Initiative holds kickoff luncheon

High Point pastor and N.C. Rep. Amos Quick III speaks at the recent African American Initiative luncheon. At left is Janet Riley-Wright, initiative chair, and Guilford County Commissioner Carlvena Foster. At right is Jane Liebscher, president of the United Way of Greater High Point. CINDE INGRAM | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point pastor and N.C. Rep. Amos Quick III urged people to use their voices when he spoke at GTCC-High Point recently as part of the annual African American Initiative kickoff luncheon.

About 40 supporters of the initiative were masked and seated in socially distanced spots as Quick encouraged them not to take their positions or social influence for granted.

“It’s not enough just to have a seat at the table,” Quick said. “It’s not enough just to look good and make the picture diverse. You must stand up and use your voice. You must stand up and speak out. You must bring that which you know and the work you have been called to do.”

In his remarks, Quick referred to the book “A Fool’s Errand: Creating the National Museum of African American History and Culture in the Age of Bush, Obama, and Trump” by Lonnie G. Bunch III, the founding director of the National Museum of African American History. He noted Bunch’s personal challenges of intimidation, nervousness and stammering in front of a celebrity audience.

His boss later advised Bunch not to underestimate his own status and position as a museum founder. That experience gave Bunch the confidence he needed to provide the leadership he was expected to have and that African American history deserved, Quick said. After decades of struggle, the National Museum of African American History opened its permanent home on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in September 2016 with a ceremony led by President Barack Obama. It has since attracted more than 1.9 million visitors.

Quick said he believes it is divinely ordained that each person’s skills, talents, gifts and abilities have opened the door for them to serve a specific purpose. Initiative members have been trained to represent a broad population not only of Blacks but of other minorities and people in need of United Way assistance, Quick said.

The initiative has been a part of the United Way of Greater High Point for more than 15 years, said local United Way President Jane Liebscher. Like the United Way, the initiative continued to function during the ongoing pandemic, although it was often in the form of virtual events, she said. Liebscher quoted the late poet Maya Angelo, who said that someone should not be reduced by events in life they may not control.

“No one chose COVID, but we did choose how to respond,” Liebscher said.

High Point City Councilman Cyril Jefferson began a series of questions from the audience by asking Quick how he handles being the Democratic Whip in the Republican-controlled state House.

Quick tempered his answer in an attempt to remain nonpartisan.

“The only thing that we Democrats can do is to play good defense,” Quick said. “We can’t go on offense yet because the Republicans have the majority because the voters have given them the majority. One thing I say is we may not have the vote, but we never can lose our voice.”

