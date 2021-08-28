Cancel
NFL

McKenzie gets vaccinated

By DefenseDoesntMatter
Buffalo Rumblings
 6 days ago

Isaiah McKenzie shared his vax card. I'm taking this as good news with his injury that he'll be back sooner than later. Dude look lights out against the Bears. I'm also hoping Davis gets vaccinated too. I hope Beasley will but that's probably a stretch and as he's 32 he isn't as important for the long term plans for the Bills.

www.buffalorumblings.com

