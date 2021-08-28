Cancel
Fall 2021 Week 2 High School Football Scoreboard | Aug. 27

Northeastern tops J.H. Rose in high scoring contest | High School Football

Northeastern quarterback Jalen Melson threw three touchdown passes, and ran for two more scores to lead the Eagles to a convincing 50-28 victory over J.H. Rose. It was the second straight win over a Class 3A program for Northeastern to start their season. Last week, they opened the schedule with a 14-8 decision over Rocky Mount High School. The young Eagle team has become battle tested before they enter their conference slate of games.
Off and on the field, ECSU football a winning tradition

One of the many changes during COVID-19 was the cancellation of the 2020 CIAA football season, the first one not played since 1920. Despite the current pandemic, the CIAA will be playing football in 2021. That is good news for the Elizabeth City State University Vikings, who kick off the season today against their oldest rivals — the Broncos of Fayetteville State University.
First Flight sweeps NCC cross country meet in Elizabeth City

Northeastern High School hosted a Northeastern Coastal Conference cross country meet Thursday. First Flight won both the men’s and women’s meets. In the men’s meet, the Nighthawks scored 17 points, Camden County was second with 55 points, Manteo was third with 74 points and Hertford County was fourth with 93 points.
Syracuse vs Ohio Predictions

Syracuse faces Ohio on the road to open the 2021 season. Here are the All Syracuse staff predictions for the game. Logan Garvey: Ohio 35 Syracuse 28. Syracuse is banking on an improved offense and quality receivers returning, but Ohio is well-established (12 consecutive non-losing seasons). They look fairly balanced on both sides, whereas Syracuse has to prove they can get consistent stops with the defense. that gave up nearly 33 points per game last year.
Tar Heels: Not as optimistic as some | Opinion

I’m old and in my lifetime of supporting the Tar Heels, there have only been a handful of football seasons that began with what I believed to be a realistic chance for them to do something special. Last season ended with a New Year’s six bowl game and, if you...
Bart Boatwright's First Half Photo Gallery: No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 UGA

CHARLOTTE — No. 3 Clemson trailed No. 5 Georgia, 7-0, at the end of the first half on Saturday night in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. The lone points came on a pick-six by Georgia’s Christopher Smith, who returned an interception thrown by D.J. Uiagalelei 74 yards to give the Bulldogs the lead at the 2:58 mark of the second quarter.
On site for Clemson-UGA tilt, College GameDay crew welcomes back normal atmosphere

CHARLOTTE — As he finished taping a couple of segments for ESPN’s weekend college football coverage — both of which only required he and his co-worker, Rece Davis, to wear shorts along with their shirts, ties and sport coats for the shoulders-up shots — Kirk Herbstreit rose from his chair on the College GameDay set and turned around to look in the direction of a voice he heard.
Presbyterian's Hefley sets FCS TD pass record in opener

The Blue Hose, who moved up to Division I play in 2007, also had two TD passes from backup QB Tyler Huff, breaking the team record of 11, set by David Klingler and the Houston Cougars in a win over Eastern Washington in 1990. Hefley broke the FCS record of nine, set by Mississippi Valley State's Willie Totten — who teamed up with wide receiver Jerry Rice to form the Satellite Express — in 1984. The record was tied by Portland State QB Drew Hubel in 2007.
Hawkins: Looking for a fun way to prepare for bowling season? | Opinion

Being a fan of the North Carolina Tarheels, I often joke with kids wearing a Duke t-shirt, that we do not allow such profanity in our establishment. This week’s article places its focus on another profane word to bowlers, especially area league bowlers; practice!. My first tip for local bowlers...

