Fall 2021 Week 2 High School Football Scoreboard | Aug. 27

Syracuse faces Ohio on the road to open the 2021 season. Here are the All Syracuse staff predictions for the game. Logan Garvey: Ohio 35 Syracuse 28. Syracuse is banking on an improved offense and quality receivers returning, but Ohio is well-established (12 consecutive non-losing seasons). They look fairly balanced on both sides, whereas Syracuse has to prove they can get consistent stops with the defense. that gave up nearly 33 points per game last year.