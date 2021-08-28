Fall 2021 Week 2 High School Football Scoreboard | Aug. 27

View more in
High School
Rocky Mount, NC|Daily Advance
Northeastern tops J.H. Rose in high scoring contest | High School Football
Northeastern quarterback Jalen Melson threw three touchdown passes, and ran for two more scores to lead the Eagles to a convincing 50-28 victory over J.H. Rose. It was the second straight win over a Class 3A program for Northeastern to start their season. Last week, they opened the schedule with a 14-8 decision over Rocky Mount High School. The young Eagle team has become battle tested before they enter their conference slate of games.
Rocky Mount, NC|Daily Advance
Penalties halt Gryphons in Week 3 loss to Edenton | High School Football
ROCKY MOUNT — If the sound of the Rocky Mount High offense moving backward could be heard, it would sound like the grunts of officials bending to retrieve their penalty flags. The yellow markers were a common theme for the Gryphons on Friday as they lost to visiting Edenton Holmes,...
Elizabeth City, NC|Daily Advance
Off and on the field, ECSU football a winning tradition
One of the many changes during COVID-19 was the cancellation of the 2020 CIAA football season, the first one not played since 1920. Despite the current pandemic, the CIAA will be playing football in 2021. That is good news for the Elizabeth City State University Vikings, who kick off the season today against their oldest rivals — the Broncos of Fayetteville State University.
Alabama State|scorebooklive.com
Top stars, best stats this week (Aug. 26-28) in Alabama high school football
AUG. 26-28 – TOP STARS IN ALABAMA HS FOOTBALL. John Blackwood, Hartselle QB: Blackwood threw for 180 yards and three touchdowns to lead Hartselle to a 41-0 win over Mae Jemison. Tyler Bradley, Daphne RB: Bradley rushed nine times for 114 yards and a touchdown in Daphne’s 54-14 win over...
High School|Posted byWFMY NEWS2
LIST | High school football games postponed for week of Aug. 27
Here's a list of high school football games postponed for this week.
Pasquotank County, NC|Daily Advance
Pasquotank edges Perquimans in boys soccer; NHS football plays Wednesday | High School Roundup
The Pasquotank County High School boys soccer team defeated Perquimans County 3-2 Monday evening in a non-conference match at Pasquotank County High School. Hunter Winslow scored early for the Panthers off a Kardal Haist assist. Pasquotank (2-0) took a 2-0 lead when Haist scored from outside of the box after a shot from Eli Mitchell was blocked by the defense.
College Sports|chapelboro.com
Stroman on Sports: Carolina Football Is Here!
Ahead of their 2021 season kicking off, Deborah Stroman joins 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell to talk Carolina football and her predictions for the team!
Tennis|Daily Advance
Northeastern Coastal Conference to be competitive this season | FALL 2021 HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS SEASON OUTLOOK
Area public high school girls tennis teams have begun their seasons and Northeastern Coastal Conference play. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association completed realignment during the spring. The result of realignment led to John A. Holmes and Manteo moving from Class 1A to Class 2A beginning this fall. Holmes...
Combat Sports|Daily Advance
Currituck's Hodge, Zak had standout seasons | SUMMER 2021 ALL-AREA WRESTLING TEAM
Despite having the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2020-21 wrestling season move from its traditional winter months to the late spring and summer months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most area wrestling teams were able to compete on the mat during the 2020-21 athletic year. Highlighting the wrestling season...
Elizabeth City, NC|Daily Advance
First Flight sweeps NCC cross country meet in Elizabeth City
Northeastern High School hosted a Northeastern Coastal Conference cross country meet Thursday. First Flight won both the men’s and women’s meets. In the men’s meet, the Nighthawks scored 17 points, Camden County was second with 55 points, Manteo was third with 74 points and Hertford County was fourth with 93 points.
Syracuse, NY|Posted byAllSyracue
Syracuse vs Ohio Predictions
Syracuse faces Ohio on the road to open the 2021 season. Here are the All Syracuse staff predictions for the game. Logan Garvey: Ohio 35 Syracuse 28. Syracuse is banking on an improved offense and quality receivers returning, but Ohio is well-established (12 consecutive non-losing seasons). They look fairly balanced on both sides, whereas Syracuse has to prove they can get consistent stops with the defense. that gave up nearly 33 points per game last year.
NFL|Daily Advance
Tar Heels: Not as optimistic as some | Opinion
I’m old and in my lifetime of supporting the Tar Heels, there have only been a handful of football seasons that began with what I believed to be a realistic chance for them to do something special. Last season ended with a New Year’s six bowl game and, if you...
College Sports|chatsports.com
Bart Boatwright's First Half Photo Gallery: No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 UGA
CHARLOTTE — No. 3 Clemson trailed No. 5 Georgia, 7-0, at the end of the first half on Saturday night in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. The lone points came on a pick-six by Georgia’s Christopher Smith, who returned an interception thrown by D.J. Uiagalelei 74 yards to give the Bulldogs the lead at the 2:58 mark of the second quarter.
College Sports|chatsports.com
On site for Clemson-UGA tilt, College GameDay crew welcomes back normal atmosphere
CHARLOTTE — As he finished taping a couple of segments for ESPN’s weekend college football coverage — both of which only required he and his co-worker, Rece Davis, to wear shorts along with their shirts, ties and sport coats for the shoulders-up shots — Kirk Herbstreit rose from his chair on the College GameDay set and turned around to look in the direction of a voice he heard.
Football|chatsports.com
Presbyterian's Hefley sets FCS TD pass record in opener
The Blue Hose, who moved up to Division I play in 2007, also had two TD passes from backup QB Tyler Huff, breaking the team record of 11, set by David Klingler and the Houston Cougars in a win over Eastern Washington in 1990. Hefley broke the FCS record of nine, set by Mississippi Valley State's Willie Totten — who teamed up with wide receiver Jerry Rice to form the Satellite Express — in 1984. The record was tied by Portland State QB Drew Hubel in 2007.
Sports|Daily Advance
Hawkins: Looking for a fun way to prepare for bowling season? | Opinion
Being a fan of the North Carolina Tarheels, I often joke with kids wearing a Duke t-shirt, that we do not allow such profanity in our establishment. This week’s article places its focus on another profane word to bowlers, especially area league bowlers; practice!. My first tip for local bowlers...
