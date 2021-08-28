Mary Ruth Massey Hite, 88, of Summerville Georgia, passed away on August 26, 2021 at her home. Born on July 7, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Floyd Massey and the late Agnes Ophelia Carson Massey. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Ben Hite. Survivors include her children, Daniel (Vicki) Hite, Mary (Larry) Roberson, Liz (Ellis) Linn, and Joe Hite; nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; her siblings, Buddy (Pat) Massey, Edith (James) Bailey, Bernice Gentry, Joan (Sam) Fortenberry, and Tim (Cathy) Massey; her cat, Cuddles; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends. Mary loved to spend her time with her family, especially her grandbabies. She adored children and especially working with them. She had a kind and warm heart and will be dearly missed by many. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in the chapel of Parnick Jennings Funeral Home with Reverends David and Rhyne Abernathy officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend David Sumney. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, August 30, 2021 at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers will be Ellis Linn, Brian Tye, Larry Roberson, Chad Roberson, Kevin Mullinax, and Bobby Mullinax. In lieu of flowers, the family request that trees be planted in Mary's honor. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Home Health and to the hospice nurses and staff that cared for Mary. Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mary Hite; please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share memories and to post condolence messages.