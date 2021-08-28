Cancel
Dorchester County, SC

Places to play: More parks and green spaces for Dorchester County residents

By Brigitte Surette
The Post and Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2018 Dorchester County Comprehensive Plan cited plans and renovations to a park master plan which included extensive trail systems, playgrounds and river access, with 85 acres of protected green space for residents. There are 6.2 miles of “cultural significance” along the Ashley River Corridor and 1,660 acres of protected land. This year, 2021, Dorchester County has seen a significant rise in visitors to their pristine parks, as more and more people looked to the outdoors to get out and get away, while staying closer to home.

