Immobile scores hat trick, misses penalty as Lazio hits 6

ROME (AP) — Italy striker Ciro Immobile scored a first-half hat trick and saw his penalty saved as Lazio routed Spezia 6-1 to build on its opening victory in Serie A. Spezia forward Daniele Verde stunned home fans when he scored on a rebound in the fourth minute. But Immobile equalized with a brilliant finish a minute later. He tucked away his second goal inside the left post in the 15th and then had a penalty saved in first-half injury time. It didn't matter as Immobile completed his hat trick from the resulting corner. Atalanta missed a host of chances as it drew with Bologna 0-0.