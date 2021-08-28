Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Immobile scores hat trick, misses penalty as Lazio hits 6

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

ROME (AP) — Italy striker Ciro Immobile scored a first-half hat trick and saw his penalty saved as Lazio routed Spezia 6-1 to build on its opening victory in Serie A. Spezia forward Daniele Verde stunned home fans when he scored on a rebound in the fourth minute. But Immobile equalized with a brilliant finish a minute later. He tucked away his second goal inside the left post in the 15th and then had a penalty saved in first-half injury time. It didn't matter as Immobile completed his hat trick from the resulting corner. Atalanta missed a host of chances as it drew with Bologna 0-0.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniele Verde
Person
Ciro Immobile
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Ap#Atalanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Kentucky StateWKYT 27

Rhodes records hat trick, Kentucky blanks Marshall 3-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jordyn Rhodes recorded her second-career hat trick and Kentucky blanked Marshall 3-0 Sunday night in its home opener at the Bell Soccer Complex. Rhodes is just the second Wildcat to record more than one hat trick in their time at UK, joining Cheryl Shimovetz who also had two back in 1992.
Soccerchatsports.com

Radamel Falcao TERMINATES his Galatasaray contract to seal shock move to LaLiga new boys Rayo Vallecano after the Turkish side failed to secure Champions League qualification

Radamel Falcao has terminated his contract with Galatasaray to seal a shock move to LaLiga new boys Rayo Vallecano. The former Manchester United and Chelsea striker joined the Turkish club in 2019 but negotiated his departure to join the newly promoted Rayo Vallecano. The 35-year-old signed a two-year deal with...
Pittsburgh, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Russell Cicerone scores 1st hat trick in Riverhounds rout

After having his penalty attempt stopped two minutes into the game, Russell Cicerone was left shaking his head with a look of disappointment on his face. Little did he know at the time he would be in store for a big night on the scoresheet. Two minutes after the missed...
Stanford, CAgostanford.com

Doms Hat Trick Powers Rout

STANFORD, Calif. – Junior Maya Doms recorded a hat trick, senior Abby Greubel added a brace and Stanford (2-0) scored seven total goals to rout CSUN (1-2) 7-0 on Thursday in the Cardinal's 2021 home opener from Cagan Stadium. The multi-goal games are the first for Doms and Greubel in...
Premier Leaguemymixfm.com

Soccer-Chelsea the team to beat as WSL kicks off

LONDON (Reuters) – Chelsea will have a target on their backs after blazing a trail to a second successive Women’s Super League title last term, and a rejuvenated Arsenal will be the first side to put them to the test when the league gets underway this weekend. They will not...
Bloomington, INiuhoosiers.com

Bezerra Records Hat-Trick in Comeback Victory Over Louisville

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The preseason No. 2-ranked Indiana men's soccer erased an early two-goal deficit to comeback and defeat the Louisville Cardinals by a score of 5-4 on Saturday night at Bill Armstrong Stadium. KEY MOMENTS. • The Hoosiers found the scoreboard first in high-scoring first half. Junior forward Victor...
Atlanta, GAwpgh53.com

Cicerone nets hat trick to lift Hounds over Atlanta, 4-1

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC got back in the win column after a three-game winless stretch, defeating Atlanta United 2 by a 4-1 score at Highmark Stadium. Russell Cicerone scored his first career hat trick, and Tommy Williamson also scored as the Hounds (11-6-4) had their highest scoring total of the year. Darwin Matheus scored to tie things up for Atlanta (6-8-7) in the 15th minute, but the Hounds scored twice more before the break to take a 3-1 lead into halftime.
Soccerctnewsonline.com

Diarra nets hat trick for Builders

The Southwestern College men’s soccer team played their first match of the 2021 season on the grass Wednesday night at Hoodoo Park, and it turned out to be a resounding success. The Builders dominated play for the entirety of the battle, as they trounced the visiting Warriors of Bacone College, 10-1.
SportsSkySports

Forest Green 6-3 Crawley: Nicky Cadden scores hat-trick as Rovers run riot

Nicky Cadden scored a hat-trick as in-form League Two pacesetters Forest Green see off Crawley in a nine-goal thriller at The Fully Charged New Lawn. Matty Stevens, Jamille Matt and Jake Young were also on the scoresheet for Rovers in the 6-3 win, with Crawley responding through two Jake Hessenthaler equalisers and Kwesi Appiah's late effort.
SoccerYardbarker

Video: Ciro Immobile Converts Penalty Kick to Give Lazio a 3-1 Lead Over Empoli

Following a Lazio corner kick, Empoli tried to clear the ball. However, it was unsuccessful, with Elseid Hysaj putting the ball back towards the Empoli 18-yard box. With everyone looking stagnant, Francesco Acerbi was first to the looping ball; however, he was caught right after by goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. This resulted in a penalty kick for Lazio, with Ciro Immobile stepping up to the spot.
SoccerWTAJ

Linnehan’s hat trick leads PSU to victory over La Salle

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Number ten-ranked Penn State women’s soccer beat La Salle 4-0 on Sunday evening. The Nittany Lions were lead by junior Payton Linnehan. The junior had a first half hat trick. This was the program’s first hat trick since 2017. All four goals came in the...
SoccerESPN

Radamel Falcao returns to LaLiga with Rayo Vallecano

Radamel Falcao has joined Rayo Vallecano on a free transfer after his contract with Galatasaray was terminated. Falcao, 35, joined Gala in 2019 and spent two seasons in Turkey but is best known for his spells with Porto, Atletico Madrid and Monaco. He also played for Manchester United and Chelsea on loan.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Sunderland sink Blackpool with Aiden O’Brien hat-trick

Aiden O’Brien’s first hat-trick since September 2015 saw Sunderland stun Championship Blackpool 3-2 and book a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Shayne Lavery opened the scoring for Blackpool before O’Brien did the damage for the League One visitors at Bloomfield Road. Josh Bowler seemingly sent the...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Morgan Whittaker scores quick-fire hat-trick as Swansea ease past Plymouth

Morgan Whittaker scored a second-half hat-trick as Swansea claimed a 4-1 home victory over Plymouth which saw them advance into the third round of the Carabao Cup. Three late goals from Whittaker – in the space of 12 minutes – put Russell Martin’s side through, while Daniel Williams also scored for the Swans before Rhys Shirley equalised for the League One side.
SoccerYardbarker

Lazio Star Immobile Has Scored in Serie A Opening Game for 6 Consecutive Years

Lazio talisman Ciro Immobile has scored in the Biancocelesti’s opening game of the season for the sixth consecutive year. As highlighted in a post on Lazio’s Twitter page last night, the 31-year-old Italian striker’s goal against Empoli in yesterday’s 3-1 win continued his trend of always scoring in the opening Serie A game of the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy