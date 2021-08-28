Update on the latest sports

Cancel
UNDATED (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel (VRAY’-bul) will miss the Titans’ preseason finale a week after testing positive for COVID-19. Two other coaches and another player also have joined the protocols as the team’s outbreak grows. The Titans announced Saturday special teams coach Craig Aukerman, who missed a couple...

NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Tennessee Titans Release Matt Barkley, Sign to Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans released former USC quarterback Matt Barkley on Wednesday. Barkley signed with the Titans in August, and completed 24-of-39 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception, during the preseason. The California native was competing against QB Logan Woodside for the backup role to starter Ryan Tannehill, but ultimately lost the fight.
NFLDecider

Where To Watch The Chiefs Vs. Cardinals NFL Preseason Game

Live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, the Arizona Cardinals host the Kansas City Chiefs on ESPN!. What an offseason it’s been for the Cardinals. Arizona said goodbye to longtime cornerback Patrick Peterson and signed veterans J.J. Watt and A.J. Green. Kyler Murray and company have to improve upon last year’s 8-8 season in order to compete in the ultra-competitive NFC West. Over in the AFC West, Andy Reid’s squad is looking to maintain the status quo. Led by Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City is coming off of back-to-back Super Bowl seasons, earning a 31-20 victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV and suffering a 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Can the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl? Will Kyler Murray lead the Cardinals to an NFC West title? Time will tell.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lane Kiffin News

On Saturday morning, the college football world woke up to the news that Lane Kiffin wouldn’t be coaching Ole Miss in the team’s season-opener. Kiffin revealed he tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Although the coach is fully vaccinated, he won’t be on the sideline for Monday night’s game against Louisville.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
Cincinnati, OHwtloam.com

Sports Update: Wednesday, August 25th

Tuesday- Cincinnati lost the opener of their three game series at Milwaukee 7-4. Tucker Barnhart and Mike Moustakas drove in runs for the Reds. Game two is Wednesday night at 8:10pm. Live coverage begins at 7:40pm on WTLO AM 1480/97.7 FM. Friday high school football schedule:. •Russell County Lakers at...
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Griffen's return, gambling and youth sports, a Bally Sports North update

Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at the Vikings' decision to bring back defensive end Everson Griffen from a number of angles — a couple of them unsurprising and one of them fairly surprising. He's the fourth former member of the defense to return in 2021, joining Mackensie Alexander, Sheldon Richardson and Stephen Weatherly. He's part of an overall defensive upgrade in the offseason that has seen the Vikings dole out more than 200 times as much guaranteed money to that side of the ball than to outside free agents on offense. And Griffen has the potential to be a disruption in the locker room after social media comments critical of Kirk Cousins.
NBAThe Ringer

Latest NFL Price Updates, Vintage NFL and NBA, HBO’s ‘Real Sports,’ and Mailbag Questions

Mike and Jesse run through some of the latest NFL news as the season approaches, including the Deshaun Watson trade rumors and JK Dobbins’s injury. They discuss the card market implications for both of these stories before taking a look at the card values of some vintage NFL and NBA legends including Dan Marino, John Elway, Jim Brown, Bill Russell, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Then they briefly discuss Mike’s appearance on HBO’s Real Sports as well as what they thought of the show’s overall portrayal of the card hobby before closing with some mailbag questions.
NFLPosted by
CBS Detroit

NFC West Preview: ‘The Strongest Division In Football’, CBS San Francisco’s Vern Glenn Has 49ers Coming Out On Top

(CBS San Francisco)- The NFC West has been consistently one of, if not the most, difficult divisions in football over the last several seasons. The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams appeared in the two Super Bowls prior to last season. The Seattle Seahawks have Russell Wilson, the league’s preeminent escape artist and one of the best deep ball throwers in the league. And, in the last two years, the Arizona Cardinals have made their presence felt behind the play of Kyler Murray.
Florida StatePosted by
Ballotpedia News

The latest developments regarding sports betting in Florida

Welcome to the Friday, August 27, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Gaming compact between Seminole Tribe and Florida goes into effect. Local Elections: School board filing deadline updates. #FridayTrivia: What percentage of absentee/mail-in ballots cast last year were rejected?. Gaming compact between Seminole...
Cincinnati, OHthedailyhoosier.com

IU football announces sellout for Cincinnati game | Martinsville announces game day traffic plans

Indiana had a historic season in 2020, and they did it without fans in the stands. The combination of a much improved IU football program and pent-up demand for attending games has led to the first sellout at Memorial Stadium in over four years. IU Athletics announced on Friday the Sept. 18 home game against No. 8 Cincinnati is sold out. The current capacity of the 61 year-old stadium is 52,656. Just over 30,000 fans attended the last time IU hosted Cincinnati in 2000.
Somerset, KYwtloam.com

Sports Update: Thursday, September 2nd

On Wednesday, thhe Reds and Cardinals split their day/night doubleheader at GABP. St. Louis won the afternoon game 5-4. Tucker Barnhart, Joey Votto and pitcher Wade Miley driving in runs for Cincinnati. The Reds took the nightcap 12-2. Nick Castellanos drove in six runs with a 2-run homer and a grand slam. Kyle Farmer with a two-run shot and Eugenio Suarez hit a solo home run.
NFLburlington-record.com

Top 10 games to watch during the 2021 NFL season

A look at 10 top games to watch across the NFL in 2021. Chiefs at Ravens, Week 2 — The league’s top dual-threat quarterbacks face off as Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson meet in a showdown between AFC heavyweights. The Chiefs won 34-20 in Week 3 of last season, and Jackson called Kansas City the Ravens’ “Kryptonite” after Baltimore fell to 0-3 to Mahomes & Co. (Sept. 19, 6:20 p.m., NBC)
Utah State247Sports

How to watch: ASU vs. Southern Utah

Here is how you can watch or listen to Arizona State’s season opener against Southern Utah in Tempe on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. MT. The game will be shown on the Pac-12 Networks and can be streamed on Pac-12.com. The broadcast crew consists of Ted Robinson doing play-by-play and Yogi Roth as an analyst.

