Update on the latest sports

Live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, the Arizona Cardinals host the Kansas City Chiefs on ESPN!. What an offseason it’s been for the Cardinals. Arizona said goodbye to longtime cornerback Patrick Peterson and signed veterans J.J. Watt and A.J. Green. Kyler Murray and company have to improve upon last year’s 8-8 season in order to compete in the ultra-competitive NFC West. Over in the AFC West, Andy Reid’s squad is looking to maintain the status quo. Led by Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City is coming off of back-to-back Super Bowl seasons, earning a 31-20 victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV and suffering a 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Can the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl? Will Kyler Murray lead the Cardinals to an NFC West title? Time will tell.