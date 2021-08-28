Third-string setter Evans inspires Nebraska volleyball team in comeback win
The depth chart at the setter position for the Nebraska volleyball team right now has an All-American (Nicklin Hames) and a No. 1 national recruit (Kennedi Orr). But it was the third-string setter, Anni Evans, who had everybody buzzing on Saturday, after the sophomore walk-on entered the match late and helped Nebraska finish off a four-set win against Kansas State a little earlier than expected, with the Huskers winning 25-17, 27-25, 11-25, 25-22 at the Devaney Sports Center.journalstar.com
