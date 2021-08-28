Third-string setter Evans inspires Nebraska volleyball team in comeback win

The #15 in Class 4A Norwalk volleyball team was at Bondurant-Farrar for the season opener Tuesday, and fell in a 3-2 decision. The Warriors took a 1-0 lead with a 25-21 win in set 1. That was followed by a dominant performance in the second set, as the Warriors took a 2-0 lead with a 25-15 win. But that’s when the Bluejays began their comeback, taking the next two sets by scores of 25-18. It was all Bluejays in the deciding fifth set, 15-5.