Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Winners and Losers from Week Zero of College Football

By Morgan Moriarty
Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege football is back, folks! On Saturday, Week Zero kicked off, marking the official end of the long college football offseason. Although the day wasn’t as loaded with top games like what's ahead for Week 1 next Saturday, there were a number of winners and losers that stood out. The...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Illinois State
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Edsall
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Zach Charbonnet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#College Football#American Football#Huskers#Fresno State#Ucla#Rutgers#Sec#The New England Patriots#The New York Giants#Nebraska Cornhuskers 2#Nu#Espn#Lincoln#Illinois Punter#Australian#Uconn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans biggest winners and losers from preseason finale

The Tennessee Titans have some tough decisions to make about this roster. Well, that was fun to watch. After two blowout wins in the first two preseason games, the Tennessee Titans were forced to deal with some adversity. They were the team that turned the ball over. They had to rally late. They did but ultimately fell in a 27-24 loss to the Chicago Bears.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Bo Nix, Auburn QB | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Despite being a starting quarterback in the SEC for two full seasons, Auburn QB and 2022 NFL Draft prospect Bo Nix has often been the butt of the joke than the bringer of confidence. As polarizing as Nix may be as a college quarterback, a deeper dive into his scouting report unearths surprising potential. Nix isn’t a punchline. He’s a legitimate NFL Draft prospect. But can he carve out an NFL career?
NFLBleacher Report

Saquon Barkley's Health Could Decide NFC East Race

On the same day that New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley took hits in practice as he tries to complete a long recovery from a torn ACL, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the 24-year-old "has a strong chance to play Week 1" against the Denver Broncos. But around...
NFLCBS Sports

NFL preseason Week 3 winners, losers: Josh Allen looks to be in MVP form, Ravens backfield loses J.K. Dobbins

The NFL put a bow on the 2021 preseason this weekend and now all roads lead to the regular season. In the final slate of exhibitions games, it was curious to see how a number of teams handled their contests. Some clubs elected to use it as a traditional Week 3 of the preseason and gave the Week 1 starters some extended playing time similar to when there were four games each summer. Meanwhile, other teams opted to rest their top-tier players, treating it more as Week 4 of the preseason like we've seen in years past.
NFLchatsports.com

6 winners and 4 losers from Bengals vs. Washington

The Cincinnati Bengals have suffered their first preseason defeat, a 17-13 road loss to the Washington Football Team. The defense continued to shine, but Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow-less offense continues to look like a mess. Here’s a look at the biggest winners and losers from tonight. Winners. Chidobe Awuzie: With about...
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles: 5 Winners, losers from second preseason game

Milton Williams #93, Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Let’s discuss winners and losers from the Philadelphia Eagles preseason game. Well, that isn’t what we were expecting. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ starting offensive and defensive line sat out. Jalen Hurts was pulled, literally, right before kickoff, and an early turnover by Philly led to points for the New England Patriots just two plays later. It only went downhill from there.
NFLFanSided

Week 1 college football schedule: Georgia-Clemson, Alabama-Miami and the 7 best games this weekend

Ranking the seven best college football games of the Week 1 schedule, including the top-five showdown between No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Clemson. Week 0 was the appetizer to the main course that is Week 1 and we have a supersized week of college football. The games begin on Thursday and continue all weekend into Monday night on Labor Day with Louisville taking on Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels.
NFLYardbarker

Eagles at Jets: Winners and Losers

The Eagles’ final preseason matchup finished in a 31-31 tie, and though the game means little to the fans (in theory), the players on the bubble needed to show out. In this admittedly very amusing game, there was a lot of good and bad. I only focused on winners last time, but I feel we must face the reality that 27 players must be cut by Tuesday. This piece will not focus solely on players on the roster bubble but look for winners who make the team and the unfortunate ones who will be unemployed.
NFLYardbarker

Winners + Losers from Carolina's Preseason Loss to Ravens

Carolina fell to Baltimore on Saturday by a 20-3 score at Bank of America Stadium. Despite the offensive struggles in the 2nd half, there were some good things that came out of this weekend's game. Take a look at who I believe came out of this week as winners and who hurt their chances of keeping their job.
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Browns Winners and Losers of preseason Week 2 vs. the Giants

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Browns improved to 2-0 this preseason with Sunday’s 17-13 win against the Giants. But that’s just what the scoreboard said. Here are the real winners and losers from the game. WINNER: Former high school quarterbacks who don’t play quarterback anymore. One story I’ve thought about writing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy