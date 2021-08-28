John Oliver's Penchant For "Weird Art" Helped Five Museums in Need
Four years ago, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver debuted a recent purchase: wax figurines of no less than five U.S. presidents. It also involved a faux trailer for an Oscar-bait movie in which the likes of Laura Linney and Anna Kendrick acted opposite a wax Warren G. Harding. It was a sight to behold, and it also served as a reminder that Oliver and his show have what could be described as eclectic tastes.www.wiltonbulletin.com
Comments / 0