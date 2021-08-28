John Oliver's Penchant For "Weird Art" Helped Five Museums in Need

​​Whether they encourage the purchase of baking powder or the start of an uprising, whether they hang in the bedrooms of preteens or on the walls of the subway, whether they center on travel or turmoil, posters are a universally used means of communication. Although they may not always be recognized as such, posters - both visually and in terms of their content - have been a vital part of all our lives, no matter what our age or where we live on the planet.