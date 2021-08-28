Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

John Oliver's Penchant For "Weird Art" Helped Five Museums in Need

By Tobias Carroll
wiltonbulletin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour years ago, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver debuted a recent purchase: wax figurines of no less than five U.S. presidents. It also involved a faux trailer for an Oscar-bait movie in which the likes of Laura Linney and Anna Kendrick acted opposite a wax Warren G. Harding. It was a sight to behold, and it also served as a reminder that Oliver and his show have what could be described as eclectic tastes.

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Laura Linney
Person
John Oliver
Person
Warren G. Harding
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visionary Art#Broadcast Museum#Media Center#Cartoon Art Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
EntertainmentHamptons.com

Parrish Arts Museum’s Midsummer Gala

On August 14th, 2021 – The Parrish Art Museum’s Midsummer Weekend—a benefit for the Museum comprising three distinct events that bring together artists, art collectors, curators, philanthropists, and business leaders from the Hamptons, New York City, and beyond—raised over $1 million to benefit the Parrish. The Midsummer Dance on August 13 featured a DJ Set by James Murphy (DFA Records/LCD Soundsystem); Dorothy Lichtenstein was the Honorary Chair of the Saturday Midsummer Dinner where artist Tomashi Jackson was honored; and the Midsummer Family benefit on Sunday, August 15, featured a performance by the National Circus Project and a collaborative mural workshop with artist Nathan Carter.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Feder: John Oliver art exhibit coming to Chicago's broadcast museum

Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications will be one of five museums in the country to exhibit artwork featured on HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." Starting October 5, Oliver's self-proclaimed "Masterpiece Gallery" will be on display for four weeks at the museum, 360 North State Street. Pictured above is Oliver with his painting of Wendy Williams eating a lamb chop. In addition to winning the national competition, the museum will receive a $10,000 grant and an additional $10,000 will be donated to its designated charity, the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Detroit, MIdeadlinedetroit.com

Video: Comic John Oliver's Ludicrous Art Show Coming to Detroit

John Oliver, the British-American comedian who hosts HBO's "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," is bringing his tongue-and-cheek art show to Detroit in November that includes a painting of TV host Wendy Williams eating a lamb chop. The show, which runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21 at the William...
New York City, NYwiltonbulletin.com

New York museum pays tribute to the poster

​​Whether they encourage the purchase of baking powder or the start of an uprising, whether they hang in the bedrooms of preteens or on the walls of the subway, whether they center on travel or turmoil, posters are a universally used means of communication. Although they may not always be recognized as such, posters - both visually and in terms of their content - have been a vital part of all our lives, no matter what our age or where we live on the planet.
Visual Artfarmvilleherald.com

Painting of Johns presented to museum

Artist Shkiz Israel, left, and Torian Jones, right, present Cameron Patterson, director of the Robert Russa Moton Museum, with a mural of Barbara Rose Johns on behalf of Southside Community Development Alliance (SCDA). The mural was painted by Shkiz during the 2021 Juneteenth Freedom Fair and was presented Tuesday, Aug. 3, as part of the National Night Out activities at the Parkview Gardens apartment complex.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

The Metropolitan Museum Of Art Acquires Atlanta Artist Dawn Williams Boyd’s Piece

Atlanta artist Dawn Williams Boyd was thrilled to discover that the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The MET) in New York — home to works by Degas, Van Gogh, and countless other luminaries — had acquired one of her pieces for its permanent collection. Boyd makes what she calls ‘cloth paintings,’ fabric scrap compositions intricately embellished and conveying stories rife with meaning. The MET recently bought her piece “Sankofa.” Boyd’s art is also the subject of a current exhibition, “Woe,” at the University of Georgia’s Lupin Foundation Gallery. The artist joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about her process and the histories that often inspire her stirring and complexly textured artwork.
South Pasadena, CAsouthpasadenareview.com

Museum of Free Art Inspires Creations

Every morning, Rilla Alexander goes on a run through South Pasadena that takes her down Mission Street. One day, a wooden box with a glass pane broke up the usual scenery. The display, roughly the size of a breadbox, housed miniature artwork. Looking at the artwork were figurines of people, scattered about. Alexander was looking at the Museum of Free Art, a miniature museum conceived by South Pasadena resident Jessika Fairbanks.
Dubuque, IAjuliensjournal.com

Dubuque Museum of Art is ‘Forging the Future’

Every year, the Dubuque Museum of Art holds an annual gala. It is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year and a favorite event for the community. “The Gala directly supports DuMA’s mission to create engaging art experiences that excite, inspire, and connect our community,” said Gary Stoppelman, Executive Director at the Dubuque Museum of Art. “The Museum is simply thrilled about the committee’s work to welcome our community back home, to celebrate the organization’s history, and to forge an iconic event for the future.”
Dayton, OHwyso.org

Tales From The Museum With Dayton Art Institute's Chief Preparator

If you want to know where to find an object deep in the galleries of the Dayton Art Institute, you should talk to Martin Pleiss, the Chief Preparator and Exhibition Designer. Over the past 23 years, he and his team have handled nearly every item shown in the museum. He does the creative work, plus the heavy lifting.
Milwaukee, WIBiz Times

New 93-foot mural, with references to Gee’s Clippers and Coffee Makes You Black, coming to Milwaukee Art Museum

Brooklyn-based artist Derrick Adams will install a 93-foot mural on the Milwaukee Art Museum’s east end featuring references to important sites of Black culture in the city. Adams’ installation is inspired by Victor Hugo Green’s “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” a traveler’s guide for Black Americans during the Jim Crow era, and recognizes the rituals of everyday Black life and leisure.
Lincoln County, ORnewslincolncounty.com

Yaquina River Museum of Art

Marion Moir is an artist who strives for adventure in her creations. A lifelong painter and student of the arts, Marion is known for her iconic watercolor works of flowers, landscapes, puffins, sea life, and maritime scenes. Many of her paintings are done en plein air, or “in the open air” outside and on location.
MuseumsOdessa American

Ellen Noël Art Museum’s Ave Maria

The Ellen Noël Art Museum has recently put on display a new exhibit called Ave Maria, The Many Visions of the Madonna which can be viewed in the museum until August 14, 2022. The exhibit compliments the museum’s new rotation of their permanent collection which features artists such as Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, Tré Arenz and even local photographer Steve Goff.
Glens Falls, NYTimes Union

Glens Falls museum offers a world of children's art

In the 1980s, Glens Falls native Jaquiline Touba worked as a professor in Iran. On her return to her hometown a few years later, she discovered that most local children knew nothing of the Middle East, nor much about other world cultures. It inspired her to create the International Arts and Culture Association in 1985 with a few of her fellow community members.

Comments / 0

Community Policy