Click here to read the full article. It’s almost unheard-of in Hollywood, but Angelique Cabral and Jason Osborn have done something few are brave enough to attempt: They’ve downsized. Or, more accurately, they’ve swapped a trendy house for a non-trendy (and smaller) one, albeit one that’s arguably in a better area of town. To call it a true downsize would be a little unfair, considering the new house is nearly as expensive ($3.3 million) as the old one ($3.8 million). The former house features three full floors of stylish multi-level living across more than 5,000 square feet. It was built new...