In the dark of night, Texas legislators took a major step toward effectively overturning Roe v. Wade. Nearly four months ago, S.B. 8 reached Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s desk and he signed it into law. Among other things, the law bars doctors from performing or inducing abortions if they have “detected a fetal heartbeat for the unborn child,” except in medical emergencies. In many cases, this law will ban abortions as early as six weeks after a woman becomes pregnant. According to CNBC, S.B. 8 “would immediately and catastrophically reduce abortion access in Texas, barring care for at least 85% of Texas abortion patients.” Adding on, doctors who assist with abortions after a heartbeat is detected can be sued and hit with fines up to $10,000.