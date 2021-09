We are glad to see that the Ledger is addressing the issues surrounding homelessness in Amador County, but are dismayed by the tone of some of the coverage. You say, “of the 10 interviews, nine were from out of town.” This is not our experience talking to the homeless neighbors we have met. There is the man who was once an altar boy at Sacred Heart in Ione. The man who was a longtime employee of Radio Shack. There are people whose parents or adult children or ex-spouses live in Amador County, who are unable or unwilling to help. There are homeless seniors who get $1,000 in Social Security each month and find that not enough to live on.