U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
(Reuters) - The United States has administered 367,911,870 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 439,428,235 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 366,838,484 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 27 out of 437,567,285 doses delivered.

The agency said 203,992,008 people had received at least one dose while 173,101,292 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

About 820,000 people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine since August 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

