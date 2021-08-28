Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

East St. Louis defeats CBC in a thriller

By Earl Austin Jr.
St. Louis American
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opening night of high school football in the St. Louis area got off to a rousing start as area powers East St. Louis and CBC staged an instant classic on Friday night. In a game filled with one big play after another, visiting East St. Louis outlasted the Cadets 48-44 in front of a sold-out crowd at Ross Stadium on the campus of CBC. The atmosphere was electric from the opening kickoff on this hot and steamy night and the players responded by putting on a tremendous show for the fans. The lead changed hands several times and it came down to the Flyers’ defense, which stopped CBC on downs in the final minute of play to seal the victory.

