Watch now: Payne discusses the Huskers' loss to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS (KCAU) – The Nebraska Huskers were their own worst enemy on Saturday during their 30-22 season opening loss to Illinois. Much of the points and momentum shifts came at the hands of the Huskers’ blunders on special teams, and by team captains. A mishandled punt return from Cam Taylor-Britt early in the game led to a safety for the Fighting Illini. A fumbled ball in the pocket by Adrian Martinez was retrieved by the Illini defense and taken in for the score before halftime. Perhaps the biggest single play of the game came in the middle of the second quarter when Taylor-Britt had a third-down interception taken off the board because of two personal fouls called on junior Caleb Tannor on the same play. One for roughing the Illini passer, the other for taunting.