Mars Attacks has been unavailable to stream for free recently, but it returns to Netflix today, making one of Tim Burton's oddest and most interesting movies availble to a huge audience to watch for free with a subscription. The movie, which was released in1996, is a campy, violent alien invasion comedy with an all-star cast that features some Tim Burton regulars, including Batman Returns's Danny DeVito and Batman's Jack Nicholson. The movie made just about $100 million against a $70 million budget, making it a box office disappointment for Warner Bros. It also drew mixed reviews, although the 54% it has on Rotten Tomatoes is not indicative of the more generous impression of it that audiences have 25 years later.