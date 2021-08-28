Cancel
Luna County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Luna by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 18:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Luna The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 522 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Uvas Valley.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

