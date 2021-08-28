Cancel
Illinois State

Watch now: Payne discusses the Huskers' loss to Illinois

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter talk of commitment to run game, Huskers sputter badly against new-look Illini defense. Nebraska said before the game it had the offensive line and the running backs it needed to commit to the ground game. Then the game started.

Illinois State247Sports

Huskers open week as favorite over Illinois

Nebraska football will enter its first game week of the 2021 season as the favorite in its game will Illinois, according to online oddsmakers. Opening lines for the Huskers’ matchup in Champaign have been out since the middle of the summer — some online oddsmakers had the game listed back in the spring — and according to the VegasInsider consensus odds on Monday, the Huskers are a seven-point favorite on the road over the Fighting Illini.
Illinois StateThe Southern

Watch now: Illinois lands three-star defensive lineman Brian Allen

CHAMPAIGN — During first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema's weekly press conference Monday, he received a verbal commitment from Brian Allen, a defensive lineman who is attending St. Thomas More in Connecticut. Allen narrowed his decision down to a pair of Big Ten West rivals, Illinois or Iowa, before ultimately choosing...
Illinois StateYardbarker

Huskers Wrap Up Preparations for Illinois

In his final meeting with the media before Saturday’s Nebraska football season opener, coach Scott Frost said the new staff at Illinois creates some unknowns for the Huskers. “We’re guessing a little bit as to what they’re going to do, and we’re doing our best to get our guys ready...
Illinois StatePantagraph

Watch now: Illinois State volleyball plans to continue its successful run

NORMAL — The subject of winning championships doesn’t come up often around the Illinois State volleyball team. “When you’re at Illinois State, that's the expectation. We don’t really get a say what our goal is,” Redbirds coach Leah Johnson said. “We’re her to win championships. That’s what they tell us when we walk in the door. We don’t spend a lot of time talking about that.
Illinois Statesiouxlandproud.com

Frequent mistakes and self-imposed errors lead to Huskers’ season opening loss to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS (KCAU) – The Nebraska Huskers were their own worst enemy on Saturday during their 30-22 season opening loss to Illinois. Much of the points and momentum shifts came at the hands of the Huskers’ blunders on special teams, and by team captains. A mishandled punt return from Cam Taylor-Britt early in the game led to a safety for the Fighting Illini. A fumbled ball in the pocket by Adrian Martinez was retrieved by the Illini defense and taken in for the score before halftime. Perhaps the biggest single play of the game came in the middle of the second quarter when Taylor-Britt had a third-down interception taken off the board because of two personal fouls called on junior Caleb Tannor on the same play. One for roughing the Illini passer, the other for taunting.
Illinois Statehuskers.com

Late Husker Rally Falls Short at Illinois

Champaign, Ill. - Nebraska rallied from a 21-point deficit late in the third quarter to pull within a touchdown, and had the ball with a chance to tie in the game's final minute, but Illinois held on for a 30-22 season-opening victory on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers produced more yards...

