Rodon (11-5) picked up the win Wednesday versus the Pirates, tossing five innings of one-run ball on five hits, a walk and five strikeouts. The 28-year-old was able to limit the Pirates to only one run, an RBI single in the fifth inning by Cole Tucker. The left-hander has been having his innings limited by the team as they are gearing up for the playoffs and he only threw 77 pitches in this one. On the year, he has a sparkling 2.41 ERA to go along with 11 wins. He projects to start next on the road Wednesday against Oakland.