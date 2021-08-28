Cross country: St. Charles East sweeps Kane County meets

Mitch Garcia was as eloquent as his teammate Micah Wilson was unstoppable Saturday morning in Geneva. Wilson, only two-plus months from adding an individual Class 3A track and field state championship in the 3,200-meter to his state gold medal as an indispensable member of the 2019 St. Charles East cross country team, conquered any and all to win the inaugural boys varsity race at the Kane County Meet at the newly christened Northwestern Medicine course.