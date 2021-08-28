Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kane County, IL

Cross country: St. Charles East sweeps Kane County meets

By Kevin McGavin Daily Herald Correspondent
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitch Garcia was as eloquent as his teammate Micah Wilson was unstoppable Saturday morning in Geneva. Wilson, only two-plus months from adding an individual Class 3A track and field state championship in the 3,200-meter to his state gold medal as an indispensable member of the 2019 St. Charles East cross country team, conquered any and all to win the inaugural boys varsity race at the Kane County Meet at the newly christened Northwestern Medicine course.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
113K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kane County, IL
Sports
City
Batavia, IL
City
Hampshire, IL
City
St. Charles, IL
Geneva, IL
Sports
County
Kane County, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Geneva, IL
City
South Elgin, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooklyn Decker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Sweeps#Northwestern Medicine#Burlington Central#Kaneland#Morgan Sundland#Sce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Saint Charles, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

St. Charles North blanks Lake Zurich

Host Lake Zurich and St. Charles North entered a football clash Friday night with a couple of things in common. Each had defeated a Palatine-based school in Week 1 last weekend. LZ beat Fremd, and St. Charles North blanked Palatine. But St. Charles North separated itself impressively on Mel Eide...
Geneva, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Geneva defense triggers latest win

Blake Stempkowski and Mason Pawelko were the defensive equivalents of Geneva offensive standouts Carter Powelson and Jackson Reyes. In a game much tighter than its double-digit final indicated, Stempkowski and Pawelko had back-to-back difference-making plays late in the second quarter for the Vikings. When Powelson -- with the Kaneland defense...
Naperville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Naperville Central ends Lincoln-Way East win streak at 21

Naperville Central's Seth Lendzion had a grand total of one game of high school football experience under his belt entering Friday night's game with Lincoln-Way East. Nevermind that. He performed like a seasoned veteran. Lendzion's 30-yard field goal split the uprights to lift Naperville Central to a 20-17 victory over...
Cary, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Cary-Grove pulls away from Crystal Lake South

Crystal Lake South coach Rob Fontana had a good idea of what to expect hosting the state's No. 1 team in Class 6A on Friday, calling Cary-Grove "in a league by itself," and its offense a "juggernaut." The Trojans lived up to that billing and then some in the Gators'...
Willowbrook, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Downers Grove North throws change-up at Willowbrook

With a sudden change in direction, Downers Grove North's Adam Criter also altered the direction of Friday's game against Willowbrook. For the first 15-plus minutes, the Trojans hurt themselves with a host of mistakes. But then, when Criter broke free on a punt return, turning his body away from the...
Schaumburg, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Schaumburg hangs on to dump Elk Grove

Thanks to some big plays in all three facets of the game: offense, defense, and special teams, Schaumburg held off a late rally from visiting Elk Grove 27-20 in a Mid-Suburban League crossover football game at Gary Scholz Stadium Friday night to leave both teams at 1-1 on the season.
Hampshire, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Hampshire bounces back from opening loss

If Hampshire coach Jake Brosman was worried about how his team would perform Friday night after a heartbreaking 28-25 loss to Burlington Central last week, he didn't need to worry. The Whip-Purs, aided by 2 fumble recoveries, scored 27 unanswered points in the first quarter and steamrolled to a 48-21...
Wheaton, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Mennecke, Neuqua Valley catch WW South by surprise

Neuqua Valley quarterback Mark Mennecke tapped center Ryan Schaefer ever so slightly. With 8:30 remaining in the fourth quarter Friday in Wheaton, Mennecke took the sudden snap. The Wheaton Warrenville South defense was just getting set, but that was all the time -- and space -- the two-year starting signalcaller needed running straight up the A-gap.
Huntley, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Huntley's defense, special teams save the day

On a night when Huntley's offense was missing in action, the defense and special teams stepped to the forefront and saved the night for the Red Raiders. Sparked by two huge plays from Nicholas Martino -- a blocked punt in the second quarter and a pick-six in the fourth -- the Raiders (1-1, 1-1) bounced back from their Week 1 loss in holding off McHenry, 16-13, in a Fox Valley Conference slugfest at McCracken Field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy