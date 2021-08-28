Joseph C. Jandt

OWATONNA — Joseph Jandt of Owatonna died August 26, 2021 at his home in Owatonna. Mass of Christian burial is set for 11:00 am Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to the funeral mass.Joe is survived by his wife Lilia, sons Daniel (Sandi) Jandt, North Carolina, Tony (Tracee) Jandt, Dundas, Jody (Michelle) Jandt, Owatonna, Joshua Jandt (partner, Brianna), Owatonna, and daughters Janessa Jandt (partner, Fernando) and Jannah Jandt (partner, Michael), both of Owatonna, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, biological siblings Elizabeth Cunningham, Daniel Cunningham, Cathy Cunningham and Gabe Cunningham. For more information or to offer a message of condolence, go to www.megercares.com.