Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named top player in NFL by his peers for first time

As it does every offseason, the NFL Network is ranking the best 100 players in the National Football League regardless of position. Players rankings are voted by NFL players, coaches and others involved with the top football league in the world. The rankings change on an annual basis and are established by the previous season’s play. Last year’s NFL rankings do not match this year’s the same as this year’s rankings will not match next year’s. The rankings often rise and fall based on the player’s most recent performance. Obviously, the rankings list is quite subjective but it does give fans a good idea of just who the league’s top players are. Two Outsider favorites, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, come in very high on the list.