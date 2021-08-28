Cancel
How serious is the knee injury to Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins?

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a knee injury that looked bad in the game. Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the injury and discusses what it could mean for the Ravens moving forward. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport....

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

