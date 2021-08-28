Cancel
Arizona Iced Tea Reveals Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Comic

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 20, the popular beverage producer and brand Arizona Iced Tea revealed the firm has dipped its toes into the world of non-fungible token (NFT) assets. In fact, the New York-based Arizona beverage company collaborated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club and introduced an “Arizona Aped” NFT comic. Arizona...

