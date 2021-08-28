Check out the First-and-10 going into the 2021 High School Football Season

1. BACK TO NORMAL, OR NOT: The answer here appears to be “or not” based on how our world is trending. Given the number of scrimmages and jamborees canceled by COVID-19 protocols over the past two weeks, it looks like 2021 could be a lot like 2020, when football schedules were altered weekly. With the LHSAA locked into its stance of assigning forfeits to team who miss games with COVID-19 issues new dynamics are in play.