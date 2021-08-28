Royals continue the Grass Creek Massacre of 2021, win 4-2

Can you still call it a rain delay if there is no rain? Kris Bubic has had a very up-and-down season in 2021. He was initially assigned to AAA Omaha to start the season after a poor Spring Training, was recalled to pitch out of the bullpen, pitched so well there that he forced himself back into the rotation, and since rejoining the rotation has had some good starts and some bad starts with the only guarantee that no one has any idea how good the next one will be. It is fitting, then, that Bubic followed up the worst start of his career last weekend in St. Louis with what is likely the best start of his career today in Chicago. Hopefully, fellow sophomore Brady Singer was watching because this is what can happen when a pitcher has three pitches and all three are working. Through six innings Bubic allowed a single baserunner; he walked Frank “The Tank” Schwindel in the first inning and then the Cubs could do nothing. Bubic set a career-high in strikeouts at nine in six innings; five on changeups,