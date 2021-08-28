CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Category 3 Hurricane Ida moving slowly into Louisiana

By Jason Smith
WALA-TV FOX10
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIda is now a Category 3 Hurricane with sustained winds of 130 mph. Ida recently made a second landfall southwest of Galliano, Louisiana (4th total including Cuba landfalls). We are continuing to track outer rain bands moving along the Gulf Coast. We are under a Flash Flood Watch through Tuesday...

www.fox10tv.com

