Countdown to Kickoff: 7 days away with quarterback Skylar Thompson
With just one week left until the Kansas State football season begins in Arlington, Texas, the Collegian dives into the profile of quarterback and team leader Skylar Thompson. Growing up in Independence, Missouri, Thompson attended Fort Osage High School and played under head coach Ryan Schartz. A three-year starter, Thompson threw for 1,451 yards and 19 touchdowns on 106-of-185 passing as a sophomore while only having four interceptions. He also rushed for 296 yards on 76 carries, scoring nine touchdowns.www.kstatecollegian.com
Comments / 0