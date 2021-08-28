Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sean McDermott: "Continue to Learn from Situations"

the buffalo bills
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBills Head Coach Sean McDermott addresses the media following the Bills 19-0 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers. Topics include: what he saw from the team today, why he chose to play some starters in the first half of the game, the value in executing game situations in the preseason, the challenges presented by having to cutdown the roster to 53 players, his thoughts on Quarterback Jake Fromm and his play today, why spreading out the offense among various Wide Receivers is important to establishing a rhythm, and how the competition among Quarterbacks is playing out through the preseason.

www.buffalobills.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Wide Receivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills' Brandon Beane, Sean McDermott explain Darryl Johnson trade

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane always gets creative with his roster building at the end of the summer. Some are starting to get used to the way the GM will “cut” players like Reid Ferguson. The long snapper was released with the full intention of bringing him back. But another way which Buffalo has become accustom to is Beane’s fondness for trades.
NFLDetroit News

Thursday's NFL: Bills' Sean McDermott frustrated by team's low vaccination rate

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Frustrated as Sean McDermott has grown over the number of unvaccinated players on Buffalo’s roster, the Bills coach acknowledged there’s little more he can do to influence them to get the shot. “It’s tough. It’s frustrating. It’s challenging, however you want to say it. But I...
NFLnewyorkupstate.com

Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie gave Sean McDermott chills during win over Bears

CHICAGO — The Buffalo Bills had the Chicago Bears wobbled early in the first quarter of their preseason game on Saturday afternoon. The offense scored a touchdown on the opening drive and the defense forced a 3-and-out, setting up Isaiah McKenzie and the offense to get it right back and potentially land a knockout blow early.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sean McDermott Sends Clear Message After Bills Fines

It’s been an eventful couple of days for all the wrong reasons for Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Today was the latest frustration for him as several of his players were fined for violations of COVID-19 protocols. Speaking to the media on Thursday, McDermott acknowledged that the numerous absences...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

More Details Emerge From The Situation With The Bills

Members of the Buffalo Bills found themselves in hot water with the NFL on Thursday for repeated violations of the league’s health and safety protocols. More details have now emerged on exactly why two of the team’s wide receivers were slapped with fines from the commissioner’s office. Isaiah McKenzie and...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Grizzlies Waive Sean McDermott To Complete Trade With Wolves

In order to create room on their 20-man roster to accommodate a one-for-two trade with the Timberwolves, the Grizzlies have waived wing Sean McDermott, the team announced today in a press release. McDermott, who went undrafted out of Butler in 2020, quickly caught on with the Grizzlies, signing a two-way...
NFL247Sports

Buffalo Bills roster: Sean McDermott breaks down QB situation, including Jake Fromm vs. Davis Webb

The Buffalo Bills are one of the NFL teams with the strongest quarterback situations, as they recently locked down Josh Allen for the long-term future. But the team still has an extensive amount of backups, as there are currently four quarterbacks on the Bills roster, namely former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm and former Texas Tech/California quarterback Davis Webb. On Saturday following his team’s preseason win over the Green Bay Packers and preparing for roster cuts, head coach Sean McDermott explained the Bills’ mindset for having so many quarterbacks on the roster.
NFLBuffalo News

Dear William & Mary: Thanks for Sean McDermott!

(Erik Brady is vacationing this week in Fort Erie, Ont. The Golden Griffin wrote this open letter in his place.) Forgive the informality, but we have a lot in common. I’m the mascot of Canisius College. And you, too, have a griffin mascot, even if you are still called the Tribe. Which is kind of confusing. But, hey, that’s your business.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ron Rivera Sends Clear Message Amid Cam Newton Speculation

When the New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, a handful of fans and analysts suggested that the former MVP should make his way to the nation’s capital. With the Washington Football Team, he could re-unite with his former head coach Ron Rivera and potentially compete for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy