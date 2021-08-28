Sean McDermott: "Continue to Learn from Situations"

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott addresses the media following the Bills 19-0 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers. Topics include: what he saw from the team today, why he chose to play some starters in the first half of the game, the value in executing game situations in the preseason, the challenges presented by having to cutdown the roster to 53 players, his thoughts on Quarterback Jake Fromm and his play today, why spreading out the offense among various Wide Receivers is important to establishing a rhythm, and how the competition among Quarterbacks is playing out through the preseason.