The Lady Bombers met South Newton at Curtis Creek Golf Course Thursday night. Although South Newton did not have enough for a full team score, we still had a good night on the course. Top scorers included: Addison Hesson-52, Jenna Minter-53, Haley Graf -56, Maggie Maienbrook-59 and a kick out score of 61 for Josie Zacher. The JV girls also played against each other to make the evening even more fun. Top scores were Mallory Klingler-59, Elise Donnelly-59, Maggie Hooker-60, Maddie Martin-63 and Kennedy Kosta-65. The Lady Bombers will be back on a course on Tuesday at North Judson.