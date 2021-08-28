Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to Improve MySQL Security: Top 11 Ways

By CyberSecDN
cybersecdn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the pantheon of open source heavyweights, few technologies are as ubiquitous as the MySQL RDBMS. Integral to popular software packages like WordPress and server stacks like LAMP, MySQL serves as the foundational data platform for a vast majority of websites and cloud services on the internet today. Unfortunately, its popularity translates to more commonly known attack vectors and security exploits —the following are 11 ways to shore up MySQL security and protect your data more effectively.

cybersecdn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Database Security#Data Access#Integral#Wordpress#Lamp#Mysql#Mysql Install Db#Hosts Deny#Infile#Scriptrock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Computerscybersecdn.com

Customize your Windows 10 experience with these free tools

Windows 10 comes with built-in personalization settings to help you customize the desktop and it provides plenty of options by default. However, if you want to get the most out of your desktop, we recommend these third-party open-source programs. Fluent Search. Fluent Search is an open-source app that lets you...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

MySQL vs Oracle SQL

Comparing two Oracle-owned Relational Database Management Systems. In my last MySQL article, I briefly mentioned that MySQL is owned by Oracle. But that got me thinking, why not compare MySQL and Oracle SQL? They’re both owned by the same company, and yet they both seem very different when using. In theory, every SQL language supported by different management systems should all be at least somewhat different. But these two RDBMSs have more differences than just the syntax. So that’s what we’ll be exploring in this article. Like the others, we’ll first start with a brief overview of Oracle SQL. Just a short description of what it is and some of the details we’ll need to reference later. Finally, we’ll compare some of the differences between MySQL and Oracle SQL. Like the other MySQL versus… articles, it isn’t going to be all-inclusive. But we’ll at least look at some of the major differences.
Computerscybersecdn.com

MongoDB vs MySQL | UpGuard

MongoDB and MySQL represent two sides of an argument that has been raging recently concerning data storage – the relatively new non-relational or NoSQL database versus the tried and tested relational database. They are both open-source products distributed under a version of the GNU GPL, and both are also available as commercial versions offering many more features and corporate support.
SoftwareZDNet

Get paid to improve Linux and open-source security

Linux and open-source software are much easier to secure than proprietary software. As open-source co-founder Eric S. Raymond pointed out with Linus' law: "Given enough eyeballs, all bugs are shallow." But it requires eyeballs looking for bugs in the first place to make it work. Jim Zemlin, the Linux Foundation (LF)'s executive director, said in the aftermath of the Heartbleed and Shellshock security fiascos: "In these cases, the eyeballs weren't really looking."
Softwarecisco.com

Gartner™ quick answer: How can organizations use DNS to improve their security posture

Most network administrators, risk management teams, and cybersecurity professionals think of the Domain Name System (DNS) primarily as a utility service. While they aren’t wrong – DNS plays a critical role in connecting users to the Internet – the ubiquity of this system also means that investing in DNS-layer security can go a long way when it comes to improving a network’s overall security posture.
Computersdotesports.com

How to improve mouse precision

Many gamers find themselves switching over to PC due to the precision of using a keyboard and mouse. This input method is typically more accurate than using a controller for game types such as first and third-person shooters. While considered to be the ultimate way to play, many gamers still struggle with accuracy.
Softwarecybersecdn.com

How to Fix OS X El Capitan Security Flaws: Top 10 Remediation Tips

The twelfth major release of Apple’s flagship desktop and server operating system dropped on September 30th, 2015, bringing with it a host of new and improved features like Split View, a smarter Spotlight, Metal for Core Graphics, and under-the-hood performance improvements, among others. Alas, benefits do not without a price—in this case, myriad of security issues and exploitable vulnerabilities. The following are the top 10 of the lot followed by remediation tips.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Upgrading MySQL 5.5 to MySQL 8: A Step by Step Guide

It is one of the dogmas that upgrading freeware libraries (like MySQL, Gstreamer, or LibNice) to a higher version will always be a hassle. No one wants the pain as the appreciation is not much as compared to the efforts required. This article breaks such dogmas for MySQL, providing information to help upgrade MySQL 5.5 (one of the most stable releases) to MySQL 8.
Technologycybersecdn.com

Check Point Buys Cloud Email Security Provider Avanan

Israeli security giant Check Point Software Technologies has joined the cybersecurity shopping spree with Monday’s announcement of a deal to purchase Avanan, a startup that sells tech to secure cloud email infrastructure. Financial terms of the deal were not officially disclosed. Media reports out of Israel — where both companies...
Softwarecybersecdn.com

‘ProxyToken’ Exchange Server Vulnerability Leads to Email Compromise

A vulnerability that Microsoft patched in Exchange Server earlier this year can allow attackers to set forwarding rules on target accounts and gain access to incoming emails. Tracked as CVE-2021-33766 and referred to as ProxyToken, the vulnerability has a severity rating of medium (CVSS score of 6.5). The security hole was identified by Le Xuan Tuyen of VNPT ISC, working with Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative (ZDI).
Softwarecybersecdn.com

Puppet Enterprise vs Free Open Source Puppet: Which Is Right For You?

So you’ve done your research and settled on Puppet as your configuration management (CM) and automation tool of choice. But it comes in 2 flavors: a commercial enterprise product and a free open-source version. Can free beat fee in this case? Let’s dig into the details to help inform your decision.
Computerscybersecdn.com

How to Fix the Top 11 OS X Vulnerabilities

OS X may be considered Apple’s desktop OS magnum opus, but it certainly hasn’t been without its share of vulnerabilities (1,250 to date per the CVE database). The following are the top 11 OS X vulnerabilities and exploitation prevention tips. 1. Dock Vulnerability. The Dock in Apple OS X versions...
Computersgithub.blog

Improving Git protocol security on GitHub

This post was co-authored with Senior Software Engineer @bk2204, who contributed all of the technical content. Any remaining mistakes are mine alone. Hello from Git Systems, the team at GitHub that makes sure your source code is available and secure. We’re making some changes to improve protocol security when you push or pull Git data. We expect very few people will notice these changes since we’re making them as seamless as possible, but still wanted to give plenty of notice.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Windows 11 Set to Deliver Security and Productivity Improvements

HOBOKEN, N.J. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. A NYC area outsourced IT and Microsoft cloud services provider explains several of the new features in Windows 11 in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first refers to an expected October release date for the widely used PC operating system.
Softwarecybersecdn.com

New Windows 11 Dev build released with Microsoft 365 Widget

Microsoft announced a new Microsoft 365 Widget in the latest Windows 11 Dev build released for Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channels. Windows 11’s new widget provides quicker access to frequently opened files and more for all Insiders in the Dev and Beta channels who install Windows 11 Preview build 22000.168.
SoftwareCIO

The Download on HITRUST and How it Improves Security Posture

HITRUST CSF Certified cloud providers can further help companies improve their security posture and meet their compliance needs. HITRUST builds, maintains, and leverages the foundational risk management and compliance framework, known as the HITRUST CSF®, that incorporates multiple regulations and standards requirements. HITRUST provides a verifiable framework that identifies and validates crucial systems and platforms that store, process, and transmit sensitive data. It maps to and addresses over 45 standards and regulations such as ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, NIST SP 800-53, HIPAA, CCPA and GDPR. HITRUST certification must be renewed every two years with an annual interim review to ensure compliance.
Computerscybersecdn.com

Azure DevOps vs GitHub | UpGuard

When it comes to modern software development, collaboration is the name of the game; to this end, development teams have more than ample selection of tools at their disposal these days. With a user base in the double-digit millions, GitHub is the perennial favorite for sharing, collaborating, and repositing code, but Azure DevOps, which started out as Visual Studio Online—then went through a name change where it was known as Microsoft Visual Studio Team Services (VSTS)—has been stealing some of its thunder, especially when it comes to software teams that rely heavily on Microsoft technologies such as .NET and C# in their stack.
Coding & Programmingcybersecdn.com

Code Generated by GitHub Copilot Can Introduce Vulnerabilities: Researchers

A group of researchers has discovered that roughly 40% of the code produced by the GitHub Copilot language model is vulnerable. The artificial intelligence model was designed to help programmers with their work by suggesting lines of code right in the editor. For that, Copilot was trained on publicly available open-source code, with support for dozens of programming languages, including Go, JavaScript, Python, Ruby, and TypeScript.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

How to Install the Latest MySQL 8 on Debian 11

MySQL is a relational database management system based on SQL (Structured Query Language). It is one of the most widely used database software for several well-known applications that utilize it. MySQL is used for data warehousing, e-commerce, and logging applications, but its most used feature is web database storage and management.
Computerscybersecdn.com

How to Build a Tough NGINX Server in 15 Steps

Arguably–in that people literally argue about it–there are two types of web servers: traditional servers like Apache and IIS, often backhandedly described as “full-featured,” and “lightweight” servers like Lighttp and nginx, stripped down for optimum memory footprint and performance. Lightweight web servers tend to integrate better into the modern, containerized environments designed for scale and automation. Of these, nginx is a frontrunner, serving major websites like Netflix, Hulu and Pinterest. But just because nginx slams Apache in performance doesn’t mean it’s immune from the same security problems the old heavyweight endures. By following our 15 step checklist, you can take advantage of nginx’s speed and extensibility while still serving websites secured against the most common attacks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy