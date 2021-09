Judge went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in Monday's 5-1 victory versus Atlanta. Judge and slugger Giancarlo Stanton teamed up for four of the Yankees' six hits in the contest, with the former singling twice and scoring an eighth-inning run. Judge also stole his sixth bag of the campaign, and four of those thefts have come in his past nine games. He has added a .283/.377/.520 slash line, 27 homers and 65 RBI on the campaign.