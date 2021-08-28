Cancel
College Sports

'We need to be fighters on this team'

By Brian Christopherson
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill.– What is to be said when the game that was supposed to be the tone-setter is one where key lines in the script were mangled and the stage background crashed?. Austin Allen and Cameron Jurgens both know it's not about what is said at this point, but what is done, and what is done is a 30-22 Nebraska loss to Illinois that they all know feels like the same story to fans. They know this because it feels all too familiar to them too.

