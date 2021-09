A 53-year-old Vista man died when he veered into an oncoming car in Spring Valley, seriously injuring the other motorist, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. The driver of a Nissan Versa was westbound on Jamacha Boulevard near San Diego Street about 9:30 Monday night when he swerved into an eastbound lane and hit a Toyota Corolla, causing it to spin out of control and collide with a parked Honda Accord, according to the CHP.