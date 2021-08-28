Dangerous Hurricane Ida – Could be the worst since the 1850s.

NEW ORLEANS – Hurricane Ida is poised to strike the hurricane-beleaguered New Orleans area on Sunday, 16 years to the date Hurricane Katrina slammed into the city, killing, all told, between just under 1,300 people to 1,833. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Saturday warned Ida could be even more dangerous, expected to be the worst hurricane the area has seen since the 1850’s. Saturday, some 600 miles of the Gulf Coast were under hurricane warnings, watches, and similar warnings of significant weather danger associated with this storm.