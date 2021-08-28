Cancel
Sport found these legends, and carried them to Texas Sports Hall of Fame

By Brice Cherry
WacoTrib.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes you don’t find what you are born to do, but rather it finds you. That turned out to be a recurring theme for the nine new members of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday. They sang out a chorus of how apparent chance, adversity or coincidence led them to their intended athletic pursuits, then picked them up and carried them to places they never expected to go, including the Hall of Fame.

