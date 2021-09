UNITED STATES—We are all guilty of this America, snacking when we are not hungry, but it does raise a big question: how do we curb that snacking when we are not hungry? We’re told to eat healthy things, but let’s be honest, how many of us actually choose that option? Are you grabbing a piece of fruit? Are you grabbing some veggies? How about some peanuts, almonds or cashews? Of course not.