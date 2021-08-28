Cancel
Reports: Sarkisian naming Hudson Card starting QB

By Chuck Carlton Dallas Morning News
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Sarkisian has reportedly made his choice at quarterback. The new Texas coach is going with the upside of redshirt freshman Hudson Card for the Sept. 4 opener against Louisiana-Lafayette. While significant, it’s far too early to call it a defining moment for Sarkisian or his first season at Texas....

